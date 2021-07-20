Jane Street Group LLC Sells 29,950 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBIN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 128,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,841,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBIN opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.14 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55.

