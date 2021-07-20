Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 4,042 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Arista Networks worth $25,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after acquiring an additional 536,680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 32.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,575,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET opened at $362.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $378.70. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,407 shares of company stock valued at $31,861,223 over the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.