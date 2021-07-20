Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.65% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $20,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of KNSA opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

