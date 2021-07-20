Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $26.28 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 52.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 158,333 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $26,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

In related news, CFO David Travers sold 248,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,966,860.00. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $1,564,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 299,884 shares of company stock valued at $13,100,386. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $151.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.41. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

