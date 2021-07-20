Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $27.66 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 261,414 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.14% of Western Digital worth $27,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

