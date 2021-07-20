Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:JPRRF remained flat at $$3,900.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,700.74. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 12 month low of $3,900.00 and a 12 month high of $3,900.00.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

