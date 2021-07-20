Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:HCNEU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (NASDAQ:HCNEU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, July 21st. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ HCNEU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

