JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JDEPF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

JDEPF remained flat at $$35.75 on Tuesday. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.22.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.