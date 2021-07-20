Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Terreno Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.64.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $66.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58 and a beta of 0.57. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $67.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 669,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,655,000 after purchasing an additional 108,209 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 264,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

