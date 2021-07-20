Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.18.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

NYSE:EQR opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.33. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $84.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,115 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

