Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $12.22 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.15.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $339.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.81. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after buying an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $113,608,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

