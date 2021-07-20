Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Simon Property Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $117.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.23. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.47%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

