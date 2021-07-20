JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Position in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 34,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Separately, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at $15,051,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADAG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

NASDAQ ADAG opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99. Adagene Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03.

Adagene Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

