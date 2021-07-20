JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,612,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $157.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

