JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $626,000 Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,238,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after buying an additional 71,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 130,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 138,735 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 310,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

TAST stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $239.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.72.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TAST. Raymond James cut their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.