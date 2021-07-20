JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $648,000 Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth $1,130,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBIO opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.75. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

