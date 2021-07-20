JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $648,000 Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter worth $1,130,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HBIO opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.75. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Harvard Bioscience Profile
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.
Featured Article: What causes a recession?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO).
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.