JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $679,000 Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of The Lovesac worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in The Lovesac by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 10.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Lovesac by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $387,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,574 shares of company stock worth $9,084,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

LOVE opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.15. The Lovesac Company has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $890.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

