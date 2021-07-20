JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $697,000 Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 44.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 12.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $710.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.47. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRS. Truist Financial began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

