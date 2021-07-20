JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 24,860 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of OncoCyte worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 22.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,784,000 after buying an additional 1,466,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.27. OncoCyte Co. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%. Research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

