JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.50.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $66.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

