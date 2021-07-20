JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 520 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDBC opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.35. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $70.97. The firm has a market cap of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.97 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 22.46%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

