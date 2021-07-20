Juniper Networks Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,541 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,917% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 put options.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 15,008 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $398,612.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,750 shares of company stock worth $2,294,834. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.19. 96,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

