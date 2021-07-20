Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at £125 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JET has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,882.78 ($129.12).

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 6,034 ($78.83) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 12-month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The firm has a market cap of £12.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,434.93.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

