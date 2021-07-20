JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Hits $44.27

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $25.15 million and $225.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 167.2% higher against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.27 or 0.00149330 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00036888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00095353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00141842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,691.60 or 1.00156460 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 568,077 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

