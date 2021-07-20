K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KBL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$43.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.65 million and a P/E ratio of 52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.66. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$26.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$47.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

