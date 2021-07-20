K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KNT. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total value of C$607,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,598,052.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

