Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KARO. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Investec initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Karooooo in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.21.

Karooooo stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $751.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

