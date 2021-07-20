Karpus Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,858,510 Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,858,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,102,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 6.20% of Tastemaker Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

