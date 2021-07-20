Karpus Management Inc. Buys New Position in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,945,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,277,000. Benessere Capital Acquisition accounts for 0.9% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 23.74% of Benessere Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BENE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

