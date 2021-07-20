Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 95.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 614,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.6% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $52,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,439,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.