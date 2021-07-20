Karpus Management Inc. Sells 167,161 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 167,161 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 312,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 220,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 42,592 shares during the period.

Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

