KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.00 Per Share

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will earn $7.00 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

NYSE KBH opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.11.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in KB Home by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

