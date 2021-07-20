KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.79.

NYSE KBH opened at $39.24 on Monday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 100.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

