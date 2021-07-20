Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
KMPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29. Kemper has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.69.
In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,056,000 after buying an additional 453,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after buying an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 762.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 245,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 87,426 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
