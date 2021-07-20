Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

KMPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29. Kemper has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kemper will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,056,000 after buying an additional 453,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after buying an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 762.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 245,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 87,426 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

