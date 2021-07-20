Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 26,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 million, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 96.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

