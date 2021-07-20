Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days.

KYYWF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Keywords Studios from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

KYYWF remained flat at $$35.45 on Monday. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

