Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report $216.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.52 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $219.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $913.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $919.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.10 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

NYSE KRC traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, reaching $70.17. The stock had a trading volume of 960,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.