Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

