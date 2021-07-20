Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kinnate Biopharma were worth $24,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNTE. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,071,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,469,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 900,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,833,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,601,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNTE shares. William Blair started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

