Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.50.

KL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$50.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.77. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$76.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.36%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

