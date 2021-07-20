Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.