KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded KOSÉ from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY opened at $31.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.57. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.