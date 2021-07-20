KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading Down 0.3%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 30,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 35,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.25% of KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

