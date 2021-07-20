Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,017.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 23.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $248,686.51 and $18,017.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006721 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,134,029 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

