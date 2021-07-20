Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Up 30.4% in June

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,859,890.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,169 shares of company stock worth $4,331,084. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,496,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $669,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,463. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.99.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. Analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

