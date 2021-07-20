Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on August 5th

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

