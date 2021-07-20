Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,045 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $591.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $625.66. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. increased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.