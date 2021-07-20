Lamden Reaches Market Cap of $6.11 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $134,179.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00010987 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.