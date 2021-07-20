Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lancashire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.60 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $8.70 on Friday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.