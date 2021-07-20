Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.390-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.470 EPS.

LE traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. 116,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,701. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

